Gail Campbell: Don't use ageism to take away absentee voting rights

Dear Editor: I never heard a peep about voter fraud until the GOP started losing elections. This month a new bill, SB-2061, is questioning my reason for requesting absentee ballots! But how many elder or disabled citizens can stand in line at the polls, or sit a long time at the DMV for photo IDs?
Yet the archaic definition for reason to request absent ballot is ''indefinitely confined'' which describes no one! There are days I cannot even walk, and good days when I can get out to mail or hand deliver my ballot. Even when my mother was paralyzed from brain cancer and could not sit in a wheelchair anymore, we got her out to see her doctor on a stretcher.
So Robin Vos wants to charge me with a "felony” having a good day? How can a legislator pretend he doesn't get this fluctuation of mobility! Let’s change that definition to "not able to stand in line."
Do not take away my right to an absentee ballot just to appease this ageism!
Gail Campbell
Madison
