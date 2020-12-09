Gabby Henshue: Wisconsinites need real help from the Legislature

Dear Editor: We need help. As a certified nursing assistant at a Madison hospital, I can attest that health care workers need help. As a lifelong resident of Madison, I can attest that the people of Wisconsin need help. Business owners need help. Every vulnerable population in the state needs help.
For too long in this pandemic, there has been a battle between saving lives and the economic success of businesses. Both sides are losing. Wisconsin residents are losing their lives and those of their loved ones daily. Business owners are hemorrhaging money and losing their businesses. No one should have to make the choice between saving lives and saving their livelihood. No one should have to make the choice between staying home to help healthc are workers who are struggling to meet the current patient load and supporting small business owners who are struggling to stay afloat.
We need help. The Wisconsin state government has a responsibility to take care of its people and the government needs to unite, reach a bipartisan agreement that serves to save both lives and businesses, and help the people of Wisconsin catch a break. We are tired. We are tired of losing family members, we are tired of our hospitals being pushed to the limit, and we are tired of losing businesses. We need the government to fight alongside us united. As a future public health professional and future health care provider, as well as a current health care worker and lifelong Wisconsinite, I implore the members of the Legislature to reach an agreement that provides tangible relief to the people of Wisconsin. We are tired and we need your help.
Gabby Henshue
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!