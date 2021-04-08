Gabby Henshue: Keep school mental health funding in state budget

Dear Editor: The upcoming Joint Finance Committee review of Gov. Evers’ 2021-23 budget proposal holds the future of Wisconsin in its hand. Sixty percent of adults in Wisconsin report that they experienced what is known as an Adverse Childhood Experience (ACE) while growing up. These are experiencing emotional/physical abuse, witnessing violence in the home or substance abuse, or experiencing the incarceration of a parent. These ACEs alter brain development and have a variety of negative health outcomes such as a higher risk for obesity, diabetes, heart disease, mental health disorders, substance use disorders, violent behaviors and incarceration. These negatively affect over half of Wisconsin adults. The most important factor in preventing these consequences is developing resilience. This can be mental health care or having even just one adult that is actively invested in your success.
Gov. Evers’ budget proposes significant funding for mental health programs in schools. This presents an opportunity to break the cycle of ACEs and allow children to succeed to their fullest extent. I ask the people of Wisconsin to speak up and fight for our children, and that the Joint Finance Committee retain this vital budget item. Children today are Wisconsin’s future, and we owe it to them to foster their success and resilience in every way we can.
Gabby Henshue
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.