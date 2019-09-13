Dear Editor: Dying adult patients in Wisconsin deserve all options, please help us get passed the Compassionate Choices Bill — also known as the Medical Aid in Dying (M.A.I.D.)
Everyone will want this choice. Sen. Fred Risser brought it to vote nine times since 1994.
Ask our senators and assembly representatives — why it is legal in Wisconsin to abort a 21-week old fetus (heartbeat at six weeks), but not legal for a terminally ill adult (dying in less than six months) to self-administer medication to end their pain and suffering?
In Wisconsin there were 5,612 abortions in 2016 and in 2017 there were 5,818. With M.A.I.D., 200 to 250 dying patients would self-administer the medication each year to end their pain and suffering.
Only our 33 senators and 99 Assembly representatives can make this a law. Daily email, call, write a letter and tell them you want this legal. (www.legis.wisconsin.gov)
Google Brittany Maynard and learn all you can about this end of life option, and you will be more powerful in managing your life.
Follow me on Facebook —I will be posting daily and often about medical aid in dying. Thanks to all.
Fritz Jenkins
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.