Freya Hambrick: It's time for Conress to fight for working class Americans

Dear Editor: Due to the COVID 19 outbreak, economic and social inequality is coming to the surface. As a millennial, my generation is facing unemployment levels our country has not seen since 1934. Student workers, retail workers, and many others have been laid off from their jobs and unemployment benefits do not provide enough for rent. College students are left out of Trump’s stimulus package, meanwhile the corporations receive huge bailouts. Many of my friends and family are considered “essential” workers, but are not being paid a living wage or given proper protective gear.
Furthermore, black and Native American citizens make up over 30% of fatalities nationwide. This crisis not only outlines the already existing disparities of income inequality and access to health care, but also the inaction of our predominantly white government to step in and save lives.
We must elect leaders who treat our workers as essential, who understand and empathize with families who are struggling. We need UBI, Medicare for All, and a Green New Deal to create new environmentally sustainable jobs. Tell Congress it’s time to fight for working class Americans at https://nextgenamerica.org/pledge-wi/?utm_source=WI-1A.
Freya Hambrick
Madison
