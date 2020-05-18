Freya Hambrick: It's time for Conress to fight for working class Americans

Dear Editor: Due to the COVID 19 outbreak, economic and social inequality is coming to the surface. As a millennial, my generation is facing unemployment levels our country has not seen since 1934. Student workers, retail workers, and many others have been laid off from their jobs and unemployment benefits do not provide enough for rent. College students are left out of Trump’s stimulus package, meanwhile the corporations receive huge bailouts. Many of my friends and family are considered “essential” workers, but are not being paid a living wage or given proper protective gear.