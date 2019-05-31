Dear Editor: I wholeheartedly support David Ahrens for the County Board in District 17. He served the City of Madison in a principled and true manner during his six years on the City Council while he fought against misguided efforts by city leaders to pour tens of millions of taxpayer dollars into downtown taxpayer-subsidized hotels.
David Ahrens was instrumental in securing a new Pinney Library for our community. He made public the $6 million deficit racked up by the Water Utility and the problem of PFAS contamination of our water.
David has his constituents' best interests in mind when he speaks truth to power. He questions "the experts," does his homework and comes prepared to meetings. With a new jail costing $160 million, proposals for building a new convention center, a restructuring of the zoo and a $10 million purchase of parkland in Middleton, we need someone to ask some tough questions. And that’s Ahrens.
David Ahrens has a proven track record that I am willing to endorse and confide in. David will not cast his vote as he is told. He will cast an informed vote at every juncture. And that is why he has earned my vote. Thank you!
Fred Svensson
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.