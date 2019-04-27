Dear Editor: Per your April 24 editorial calling for greater security in the schools, read this excerpt I sent to the Cap Times a week before the election:
"As a former student at West High, I benefited from an orderly process emphasizing respect, self-discipline and a common agreement among students and teachers that our primary purpose for being there was to get a good education. I see a pressing need for a return to those standards. Dave Blaska is the only candidate for school board who would stand for these principles."
Fred Milverstedt
Plymouth, Minnesota
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.