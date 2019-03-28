Dear Editor: As a graduate of Madison schools, I was fortunate at the time to benefit from one of the finest systems in the state. Because of this excellence it was not uncommon to earn recognition nationally as an example to emulate. At the core of this were two key elements: a mutual respect between students and teachers, and a shared understanding that a prescribed level of discipline was vital in creating a successful learning environment. Among current candidates for the School Board, it is only David Blaska whose basic agenda would assist in guiding the system in rising again to meet these standards.
Fred Milverstedt
Plymouth, Minnesota
