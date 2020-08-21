Fred Klancnik: Biden must visit Wisconsin communities soon, pandemic or not

Dear Editor: When the Biden campaign announced that Joe Biden wasn't going to appear in Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention, I had a bad feeling. I have supported Biden from the time he announced he was a candidate, and always felt he was eminently well qualified to serve as president and that one of his strengths is his ability to make a strong connection with the voters on a personal level. Then the coronavirus hit and new political strategies were needed to make those connections. However, one thing should have remained clear to Biden and his campaign organizers. Wisconsin remains a swing state and every vote in our state will be important in November.
Donald Trump understands the opportunity to fill the void left by Biden's decision to accept his party's nomination in his basement studio in Delaware rather than in Milwaukee at the DNC. He is making frequent visits to Wisconsin this year in an effort to connect with his base and with undecided centrists. Biden has yet to set foot in our state. It reminds me of Hillary Clinton's campaign in Wisconsin in 2016. She relied on polls showing she had a double digit lead over Trump and took Wisconsin for granted.
I drove around the more rural areas that surround Madison a month or so before that election and saw nothing but Trump signs in front of farms and residences in small rural communities. Today Biden has a 5-6% margin over Trump in the polls and his supporters are once again "confident" he will win. I had a bad feeling in my gut then and I do today. The polls are wrong. This is a toss-up. Joe needs to visit Wisconsin communities soon and show that he cares, pandemic or no pandemic.
Fred Klancnik
Middleton
