Dear Editor: Imagine if Hillary Clinton had won the election. Imagine if the Russians had hacked into Donald Trump's campaign to get Clinton elected. Imagine if Clinton said she didn't believe the hacking had anything to do with the election and called the reporting of it fake news. Imagine that Clinton then cozied up to Vladimir Putin and humiliated our NATO allies.
Imagine if a special counsel's investigation resulted in two dozen indictments and numerous guilty pleas and Clinton called it a witch hunt and a hoax. Imagine if Clinton was provided CIA and FBI intelligence information on Russian meddling before her inauguration and told Putin had ordered it. Imagine Clinton went to Helsinki for a meeting with Putin and took the side of Putin over our intelligence agencies.
Would you forgive her lies, or call her Crooked Hillary, call to lock her up, and to impeach her?
Clinton didn't win the election, Trump did, and has repeatedly done all of the above while proclaiming over and over there has been no collusion. Should we be chanting to lock him up and call him Benedict Donald, like his supporters chanted for Hillary and still do?
Trump as of July 31 had has made over 4,229 false or misleading claims since taking office, according to the Washington Post's fact-checkers. They have increased to over 7.6 a day. Imagine if Hillary had been elected and lied to the American public like Donald what the uproar would be.
You have a right and a privilege to vote in the November election, and the opportunity to help elect a Democratic majority in both the House and the Senate to help to put a check and balance on an out-of-control president!
Fred Hardt
Wisconsin Rapids
