Dear Editor: On April 2, Wisconsin again has an important Supreme court contest which is supposed to be nonpartisan, but as usual has a conservative candidate, Brian Hagedorn, supported by Republicans and a liberal, Lisa Neubauer, supported by Democrats.
Hagedorn was a former top attorney for Scott Walker who helped craft and defend some of Walker's most controversial pieces of legislation including Act 10, which took away bargaining right from public employees, including our teachers.
However, what concerns me most about Hagedorn are his extreme religious views, which make me wonder if he is a bigot. He is anti-gay and LGBT but his views are so far to the right that even conservative-leaning groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Wisconsin Realtors Association won't support him. He has even taken the position that a state might have the constitutional right to declare its own religion. Wow, I hope he doesn't think God is telling to him run for Supreme Court like Walker said God wanted him to run for president and Sarah Sanders said God wanted Trump to be president.
Please continue the blue wave for Democrats and remember to vote in the spring election April 2 for Lisa Neubauer.
Fred Hardt
Wisconsin Rapids
