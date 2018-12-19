Dear Editor: This letter was delayed, hoping the lame-duck legislation would be vetoed. We now know the results.
I thought Gov. Walker and the Republicans were running a campaign to attract young, educated workers to Wisconsin. I doubt that many out-of-state millennials will decide to relocate based on the post-election power grab by our legislators.
Wisconsin now projects to the rest of the nation as a backward and corrupt state trying to keep its rejected policies in place by any means possible. Hardly a good way to grow and move forward.
Franklin deBeers
Middleton
