Dear Editor: As a former student of Madison West High School, I am outraged at the firing of security guard Marlon Anderson. Clearly there are better ways for white school administrators to handle this situation than to presume superior judgement, based on clearly arbitrary “principle,” over an exchange between a black student and a black security guard about a word related to a shared experience of prejudice. His firing only reinforces this cycle.
Frankie Pobar Lay
Madison
