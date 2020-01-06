Frank Sandner: Taxpayers are supplying ATC's profits

Dear Editor: There are five appeals against the Wisconsin Public Service Commission that challenge the approval of Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line.
This immense transmission line will run from Dubuque to Middleton. American Transmission Co., a private company, can take land for its use by eminent domain. Driftless Area Land Conservancy strongly suggests that property owners affected don’t sign anything until consulting an attorney. In previous cases, landowners discovered — too late — they had signed away more rights than they knew.
Suing to reverse the PSC’s decision are Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Iowa County, Dane County, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation, Town of Wyoming and Village of Monfort.
There are many grounds for the suits. Heading the list:
• the PSC failed to prove a need for this line.
Also, the decision to approve this line:
• is contrary to law;
• depends on erroneous interpretation of law;
• is unsupported by substantial evidence in the record;
• depends on facts determined without a hearing;
• is outside the range of discretion of the PSC;
• does not meet PSC rule, policy and practice;
• favors out-of-state energy resources;
• violates constitutional rights;
• was issued without an adequate Environmental Impact Statement;
• and includes material errors of law and fact.
The suits tell a story of ATC promoting the CHC transmission line as needed, green and cost-effective; in truth it is not. The PSC’s decision favors stockholders, not the public, and the hype is self-serving. CHC is a very lucrative project for ATC, bought for them by ratepayers.
Frank Sandner
Blue Mounds
