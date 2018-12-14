Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ACROSS SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MILWAUKEE/SULLIVAN HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY...WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING. * TIMING...THROUGH LATE MORNING. * VISIBILITY...1/4 MILE OR LESS. * IMPACTS...REDUCED VISIBILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&