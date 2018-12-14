Dear Editor: Everybody in Wisconsin should object to the unnecessary Cardinal Hickory Creek power line because you will have to pay for it. You already pay some of the highest power bills in the Midwest. Power is abundant, reliability is high. Solar project developers say they don't need CHC; existing lines are adequate. Better alternatives to this billion-dollar boondoggle are conservation, load management, micro-grids, and solar panels on garage roofs. ATC rejects those options because they make money putting up giant steel towers. This power line is not to move power, it's to move money from your pocket to ATC pockets.
Frank Sandner
Blue Mounds
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.