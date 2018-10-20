Dear Editor: Contrary to a Sept. 7 letter to the editor, American Transmission Company is using outdated laws to force all us ratepayers to buy this billion-dollar boondoggle, the proposed Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line.
Because of increased efficiency, there is no projected need for more power in Wisconsin. The claim that we need this line for reliability is a clever subterfuge — Wisconsin's grid is rated seventh nationwide in reliability.
ATC has used the red herring that they must upgrade the grid to move renewable energy. A projected large utility-scale solar farm in Iowa County has said they don't need CHC to distribute the clean energy they will produce.
Cardinal-Hickory Creek will not reduce rates. The PSC has confirmed that ATC's flurry of line-building has contributed to our rates rising from 13 percent below the national average to 12 percent above. High-voltage long-distance power lines are old, inefficient, hackable technology. Progressive utilities are going to safer, more efficient micro grids.
The Cardinal Hickory Creek power line is not for moving power, it's for moving money from your pocket to ATC pockets.
Frank Sandner
Blue Mounds
