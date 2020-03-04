Frank Hu: We prefer Charmin over the Cap Times

Dear Editor: A contributor recently said that “the Cap Times is a waste of paper,” and went on to say “when the outdoor facilities (the outhouse) were in use then (the) paper would have be a useful resource.”
I tend to agree with the first part of the statement, but disagree with the second. We still have an outhouse at our hunting/fishing cabin. All of us prefer Charmin over the Cap Times.
Frank Hu
Winter
