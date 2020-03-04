Frank Hu: We prefer Charmin over the Cap Times

Frank Hu: We prefer Charmin over the Cap Times

Dear Editor: A contributor recently said that “the Cap Times is a waste of paper,” and went on to say “when the outdoor facilities (the outhouse) were in use then (the) paper would have be a useful resource.”

I tend to agree with the first part of the statement, but disagree with the second. We still have an outhouse at our hunting/fishing cabin. All of us prefer Charmin over the Cap Times.

Frank Hu

Winter

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics