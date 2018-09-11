Dear Editor: Sept. 11, 2001, is a date that I will always remember, just as millions of other Americans will. What strikes me most is not the actual terrorist attack that occurred on that day. What I find most disturbing is the after ffect of the attack, our country's seemingly endless over-reaction to that act of horrific violence. The 9/11 attack killed thousands, but our actions since then have killed even more. During the last 17 years, the United States has been in a number of wars that were somehow initially triggered by the attack on 9/11.
My oldest son fought in Iraq. He was deployed to fight in a country that had absolutely nothing to do with 9/11, but we invaded that nation anyway. My son got shot. He killed people. He came back a very different man. In a strange way, his experiences can be traced back to Sept. 11, 2001. Would we have ever invaded Iraq if 9/11 had not happened? Would my son have gone to war? How many more young people will go to war because of 9/11?
Francis Pauc
Oak Creek
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.