Dear Editor: President Trump and his comrades, Pompeo and Bolton, seem determined to embroil our country in a war with Iran. I don't understand why they want this conflict. We are already at war in a number of countries: Iraq, Syria, Somalia, and God only knows where else. The United States has been constantly at war for 18 years, and Trump simply wants to up the ante.
It amazes me that so many people in our country are OK with our military engaging in additional violence. They don't seem to understand the effects of war. Maybe they don't want to understand.
I was an officer in the U.S. Army, but I never fought in a war. My son did. He fought in Iraq. He killed people there, and he got wounded. I know the costs of war through his experiences. For me, war is something that is up close and personal. It's real. For Trump, Pompeo and Bolton, it's just a game.
Francis Pauc
Oak Creek
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.