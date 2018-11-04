Dear Editor: My oldest son went to Iraq in 2011. He was in combat while he was deployed there. Sometimes, he tells me that he was fighting for American freedoms during the war. Maybe he was. I don’t know.
I do know that my son has never voted. He fought overseas so that Americans could vote, but he has never cast a ballot. As I far as I know, he believes that his vote doesn’t matter. He sees no point in participating in our elections.
My son is not alone in his views. I know many young people who do not vote. They may think that the system is rigged. They may believe that money runs our government. They may have simply given up on our form of democracy.
There is a constant outcry concerning voter fraud. There is an equal amount of upset because some people are not being allowed to vote even when they have the right to do so. There isn’t much said about voter apathy. Why are people from my son’s generation so disengaged from the political process, and what does that mean for the future of our country?
Francis Pauc
Oak Creek
