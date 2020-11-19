Francis Pauc: Trump is right that we should stop endless wars

Dear Editor: I almost never agree with Donald Trump. The only thing he has ever proposed that appealed to me was his intention to bring our troops home and shut down our endless wars. Apparently, with his appointment of Christopher Miller as the acting Secretary of Defense, Trump may actually follow through with this objective. Miller told the employees of the Department of Defense that “We are not a people of perpetual war — it is the antithesis of everything for which we stand and for which our ancestors fought. All wars must end."
Miller's words would be more impressive of they were all true. The fact is that we Americans are a people of perpetual war. Even a cursory look at our nation's history shows that we have been fighting wars, declared or otherwise, almost constantly. The United States has seldom been at peace.
Miller is correct that all wars must end. Our currently wars should end now. Actually, they should have ended years ago, before my son fought in Iraq. I guess it's better late than never.
Francis Pauc
Oak Creek
