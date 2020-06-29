Francis Pauc: No more violent protests

I am appalled by Tuesday night's attack on Sen. Tim Carpenter in Madison. I spent five days with Senator Carpenter on a trip to the Mexican border in October of last year. He struck me as being a very compassionate and honorable man. He certainly does not deserve to be assaulted by a group of angry protesters. Nobody deserves that.
I having participated in many demonstrations over the years. I was arrested for civil disobedience at an action in 2017. I have only been part of peaceful protests. I struggle with the idea of joining a Black Lives Matter demonstration because these events sometimes tend to devolve into destructive chaos. I agree with the goals of BLM, but I refuse to get involved with the violence.
I was a soldier once. I understand violence. I am done with that.
Francis Pauc
Oak Creek
