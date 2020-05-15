Francis Pauc: Just because you can doesn't mean you should

Dear Editor: I have found the recent demonstrations against the "safer-at-home" lock down to be disturbing. I sympathize with some of the grievances of the the protesters in Madison, and, like them, I am concerned about losing my constitutional rights. However, I think that we have to balance our individual rights with the needs of the community as a whole. With rights go responsibilities. I may have the right to expose myself to COVID-19, but I do not have the right to expose others to an infection I may have.

I bothered me that people showed up at the demonstration carrying firearms. I am an Army vet, and I am familiar with weapons. Sometimes, I go shooting with my eldest son, who also happens to be a veteran. I understand that those persons who showed up at the event with guns have the right to do so. However, that action does not seem smart or safe to me. Why bring weapons to a gathering where emotions are running high? Just because a person can do something, does not mean that they should.

Francis Pauc

Oak Creek

