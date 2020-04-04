Francine Tompkins: Asking MMSD teachers to get childcare is asinine

Dear Editor: When I read the article about MMSD requiring teachers to have childcare while they and their students are on a mandatory lockout from their schools, I had to make sure it wasn’t an early April Fool's article. After reading the article It appears it is simple a mandate proposed by fools.

Whoever In MMSD is responsible for this draconian idea has never watched an effective teacher in action. They can handle their own kids and still provide educational opportunities for their students.

MMSD spends a lot of time interviewing and hiring well qualified educators. Now, more than ever, it’s time for non-educator administrators (i.e., HR) to step back and trust them to do their job.

I’m a former public school teacher and teacher educator with the UW. There have been some asinine policies put forward during my 40-plus years in this field, but this one at this time wins the prize. Let’s stop this stupid policy right now.

Francine Tompkins

Stoughton

