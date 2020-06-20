Frances Huntley-Cooper: Melissa Sargent will fight for what's right in the state Senate

Dear Editor: We continue to live in a critical time ﬁlled with both danger and opportunity. Ironically, just as the pandemic is separating us, the ruthless murder of George Floyd is galvanizing a broader civic unity. Right now, it matters more than ever who we elect. We must choose candidates who have demonstrated records of bold, activist work on issues that matter to black, brown and white constituents. We must elect leaders who lift up and value the voices of marginalized people, gathering solutions from a rich, representative mix of ideas. I am supporting Melissa Sargent for the 16th Senate District not because of what she says, but because of who she is and what she does. Having grown up with both white and brown siblings, Melissa’s passion for social justice is grounded in love of family. She has fought tirelessly for progressive reforms. Always working through a lens that addresses disparities and inequities, Melissa works to lift up working families with affordable housing, to raise Wisconsin’s minimum wage, to shape an economy that beneﬁts everyone and to restore workers’ rights. She works for affordable, quality physical and mental health care for all. She supports improved public transportation, infrastructure, innovation, entrepreneurship and small businesses. Melissa looks ahead for Wisconsin, protecting natural resources, investing in public and post-secondary education, and supporting common sense legalization of cannabis. These are issues that impact us all. Because Melissa has strengthened Dane County by being an advocate for the betterment of all people during her time as a state representative, I have no doubt that she will continue her excellent work in the Wisconsin state Senate. We need elected ofﬁcials like Melissa that we can count on to do the right thing and work tirelessly to make the life saving changes we most need. She has the heart, the mind and the energy to continue ﬁghting for what is right. Melissa truly works for all of us. I urge you to cast your vote for Melissa Sargent for Wisconsin’s 16th Senate District.