Fran Luebke: Our rights shouldn't be threatened by people who won't wear masks

Dear Editor: Obviously the state GOP leadership, their followers, and others claim the mask mandate violates their constitutional rights. Well those of us who do wear masks have constitutional rights, too, and on Nov. 3 we have the right to vote safely. Those who refuse to wear masks at the polls should be required to stand is a separate line less than six feet apart, enter the polling place through a separate door and vote in a different room. Those legislators and “patriots” who refuse to wear masks should demonstrate their patriotism by volunteering to serve as poll watchers without wearing masks or any protective gear. This way they can publicly demonstrate their patriotism to protect their rights. We mask wearers are also patriotic and wear them out of respect and love for our fellow citizens, but shouldn’t have our right to vote threatened by non-mask wearers.
Fran Luebke
Brookfield
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!