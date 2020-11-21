Fiona Rataj: We can use coping strategies to deal with these difficult times

Dear Editor: I think we can all agree that, from being in a global pandemic, we could say we’ve been experiencing very trying times. How we deal with this, especially as teens, is very important.
Being a teen myself, I can confirm that things are getting tough. In these tough times, we need to remember ways to cope with the stress and challenges of daily life. So, I decided to interview a local parent and therapist to better understand how to deal with the current circumstances.
When asked if they thought that the mental health of young people has declined since quarantine, they said, “I can’t generalize the feelings of everyone because everyone feels different right now, although from talking to young people including my own kids, I can see that the social isolation and the overall change in daily life and routine has definitely affected them.”
Once we identified that teens were struggling, I asked my source what we can do to cope with all of these changes and new times. They answered, “Quarantine is an opportunity to develop new skills.” They said, “It’s important for coping to create routines, and it’s all about balance. Doing some learning, some safe interaction, some exercise, doing what you enjoy and trying new things are all healthy coping skills to reduce stress and relieve boredom.”
These are all some great coping strategies for teens and people in general to do. To conclude, my source said, “Most people have shared some sort of loss this year,” and I agree — we all have lost something, whether that's in-person school, activities and sports, seeing friends, etc. However, we are all in this together, and hopefully we can use some of these coping strategies to deal with the difficult times.
Fiona Rataj
Madison
