Felix Valdez: Medical marijuana would ease my pain

Dear Editor: My name is Felix Valdez and I'm pushing for legalization for medical marijuana. I live in Adams-Friendship Wisconsin. I am paralyzed from my armpits down and when I smoke marijuana it helps me ease my pain and my muscle spasms, so if we were able to at least have medical use that would be such a bonus to make my life easier to live with and more manageable for my pain. I hope that this letter will have some type of effect and help legalize medical marijuana usage in Adams. Thank you.
Felix Valdez
Adams
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.