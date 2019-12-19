Felix Valdez: Medical marijuana would ease my pain

Felix Valdez: Medical marijuana would ease my pain

Dear Editor: My name is Felix Valdez and I'm pushing for legalization for medical marijuana. I live in Adams-Friendship Wisconsin. I am paralyzed from my armpits down and when I smoke marijuana it helps me ease my pain and my muscle spasms, so if we were able to at least have medical use that would be such a bonus to make my life easier to live with and more manageable for my pain. I hope that this letter will have some type of effect and help legalize medical marijuana usage in Adams. Thank you.

Felix Valdez

Adams

