Dear Editor: I am writing to share my enthusiastic support for Sarah Godlewski for Wisconsin state treasurer. Sarah exhibits her leadership through running a successful business and as founder of EMPOWER, a statewide group of progressive women who support each other and advance progressive agendas.
Sarah believes that the office of treasurer can directly transform the lives of people. As the only independent accountant monitoring $23 billion in federal funds and directly responsible for managing over 77,000 acres of public lands, the treasurer also determines where up to $35 million in education funding goes. As treasurer, Sarah promises to spend these education funds in public schools to provide more resources for students and reduce class size.
Sarah understands everyday issues of people like me with student loans, as it is her own experience as well. As treasurer, Sarah would prioritize assisting students with unreasonable interest rates to refinance their loans.
Sarah has the ability to help Wisconsin grow to become a prosperous and thriving state. She will be an independent fiscal watchdog to ensure accountability on how our state funds and resources are used. Please vote for her Nov. 6.
Fatou Ceesay
Madison
