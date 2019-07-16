Dear Editor: I am happy that we won the World Cup. However, there is much to be improved in how they present themselves off the field. Their language was much to be desired. Very disturbing and classless. I would like to see the women in our country appear as ladies and act as such. What I heard was worse than I have heard from most men. Every other word F- - -! It was actually disgusting to listen too. They showed they are very good at soccer, but missed the mark big time in being a patriot and showing class.
Evie Bieker
Deforest
