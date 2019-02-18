Dear Editor: It seems to me that some candidates for mayor don’t realize that they are standing on Paul Soglin’s shoulders. They say they are innovative, creative. But Paul Soglin has always been innovative and creative. He still is. We see that every day. And he has built the city government that makes innovation and creativity work effectively. That’s what we need. We still need Paul Soglin.
Eunice Gibson
Madison
