Dear Editor: The Cap Times' cannabis article (Aug. 21, "The High Road") and quoted comments by law enforcement, are missing a few points.
Missing: Colorado 2018 statistics conclude: "Speeding charges were more likely to be associated when the suspect was only under the influence of alcohol compared to only under the influence of THC."
Add the researched positive medical effects for afflictions, like MS, that may make driving safer. Smoking cannabis and driving is safer then imbibing and driving.
Plus, if the additional tax collections that will ensue were used to repair and improve highways, maybe we will have safer Wisconsin roads.
Add this fact to the legalization battle: I've asked state legislators where the volume of anti-legalization comes from? They all noted: The Tavern League Of Wisconsin. The TLW is in a corner on this issue. Wisconsin statutes prohibit smoking inside their business. And evidence shows, less to no alcohol is consumed when smoking weed.
It's easy to add the voices of liquor store owners to this scenario. Although, if they're allowed to be cannabis vendors, they may get happy.
Eugene Barufkin
Wauwatosa
