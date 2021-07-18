Ernie Southers: I stand with wolf hunt, Hunter Nation and Nugent

Dear Editor: I have opinions on all three elements mentioned in your recent article, "Ted Nugent hired as spokesman for group that pushed for Wisconsin's gray wolf hunt."
One, as an outdoorsman and deer hunter, I am in favor of keeping the wolf population in check. Yes, they are beautiful, magnificent beasts but so are deer and the hunting dogs frequently deprecated by the wolves.
Two, Hunter Nation, which I have joined and support, is a grass roots organization that stands up for the heritage of hunting. This is a good and wholesome activity that teaches humility and character. I'm proud to be a hunter and conservationist.
Three, Ted Nugent is an outdoor icon. I never really loved his music but I certainly love his enthusiasm for the great outdoors and the people who enjoy hunting and fishing in it.
Ernie Southers
Brodhead
