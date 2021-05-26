Erin Wruk: Law would make government work for the people

Dear Editor: As a student going into politics, I look to those already in power for advice and inspiration; those already in the political arena share the same frustrations I have with our government, how it is not working. As the current and future political generations are not satisfied with our corrupt, broken democracy, Wisconsin and all of the U.S. urgently need the For The People Act.
In “Senator calls out colleagues for dismissing concerns of Wisconsin's Black communities” by Briana Reilly, Sen. LaTonya Johnson dives into her concerns about the gridlock in the Wisconsin Legislature that prevents long-awaited and much-needed changes all Wisconsinites need, especially our BIPOC communities. Johnson stated, “You can't get any cooperation, and that's the stuff that really makes me mad because you're talking about life and death for some people.” That lack of cooperation is directly linked to political corruption and big money in politics, allowing our government to work really well for corporations and the wealthy, but not for regular people in Wisconsin, not for the Milwaukee families that still use lead pipes every day, not for students who are crippled by debt and medical expenses.
The shared frustrations of Wisconsin senators and young people about our ineffective, racist policies make it more clear than ever that we need structural democracy reform, and we need it now. The For The People Act must be passed during this session of Congress, or our representatives risk losing an entire generation of disillusioned young voters who are not seeing our voices accurately represented or defended.
Erin Wruk
Madison
