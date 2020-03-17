Erin Proctor: Vander Meulen a strong advocate for special needs families

Dear Editor: I am writing in support of Nicki Vander Meulen for seat 7 of the Madison school board. Nicki is a strong advocate for our special needs families. She is a role model for students, showing that a disability does not define your abilities. She uses her experiences to look at each decision the board has to make, with the lens of equity for all students.
I once asked a former school board member if he ever went into the schools. He replied that he had a job, and didn’t have the time to go into the schools. He is a lawyer. Nicki is a lawyer, and goes to every school in her part of the district every year.. I was a long-term sub at Lakeview Elementary last year, and we were one of the schools she was responsible for, and she came. She wanted to talk to students and staff, to hear what they had to say.
Nickki’s four years makes her the most experienced member of the board. It is important to have that institutional memory, with so much board turnover. She is a bridge, and a bridge builder. She is someone who is passionate about children, families and education. She is the right choice for seat 7.
Erin Proctor
Madison
