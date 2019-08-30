Dear Editor: A recent letter to the editor claimed that the League of Women Voters’ positions aimed at reducing gun violence are partisan. The writer further concluded that the League itself is a partisan organization. Nothing could be further from the truth.
The League supports strong measures to limit the accessibility and regulate the ownership of handguns and semiautomatic assault weapons by private citizens. Our positions are the product of an intensive study led by our members, who hail from a wide swath of the political spectrum. The positions were formally adopted through a consensus process in 1990, before guns became a “partisan issue.” The League advocates vigorously on these issues because we believe the proliferation of handguns and semiautomatic assault weapons in the United States is a major health and safety threat to its citizens.
Issues are not inherently partisan. Where the views of an organization and those of a party overlap on a particular issue, it does not indicate that the organization supports the party by doing so. An example is the League’s advocacy to fight political gerrymandering. In Wisconsin in the 1980s, the League’s position supporting a nonpartisan entity to draw voting maps was called a “Republican plan” by Democrats in the state Legislature. Today our position lines up with that of the Democrats. Same League position, different party in power.
The letter writer said there is no evidence to support the League’s position calling for an assault weapon ban. Unfortunately, it has been difficult to get reliable data because of an amendment added to congressional spending bills which has paralyzed the Centers for Disease Control from doing gun violence research
Polls show the public overwhelmingly supports strong regulation of assault weapons, as the League has advocated for almost 30 years.
Erin Grunze
Executive director, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin
Madison
