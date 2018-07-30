Dear Editor: The EPA recently held a public meeting to get input from the community about how funding should be prioritized in the next Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Action Plan. I believe the next plan should prioritize wetland restoration with the goal of sustaining breeding marsh birds.
Wetlands that haven’t been degraded by development or pollution or where invasive plant species haven’t run amok are truly invaluable for our communities. Wetlands serve as natural sponges since they can hold large amounts of water, which helps with flood control during large storms and heavy rains. They also act as natural filters for nutrient runoff and urban pollution, providing cleaner water in our Great Lakes. Unfortunately, many of our natural wetlands have disappeared or are heavily degraded or fragmented.
This is where the birds come in. The presence of diverse, breeding marsh bird species can be indicators of wetland health because they are sensitive to environmental disturbance. Before you and I notice the land is in trouble, some birds have already left. However, we know the damage can be reversible, because when we restore or enhance these areas, birds come back. Moreover, if we’ve been really successful, birds will stay, nest and raise their young.
Healthy wetlands create a more sustainable and thriving ecosystem for birds, wildlife, and people. As a birder, I want to see a greater diversity of these important species, but more importantly, as a conservationist, I know that birds are a key to successful Great Lakes restoration.
Erin Giese, Cofrin Center for Biodiversity
UW-Green Bay
