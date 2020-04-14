Erik Petterson: Transit workers deserve our praise

Dear Editor: Transportation is something many of us take for granted and that we don’t often think about when it comes to getting around. This coming week is the chance for us to thank our transit workers for their selfless service in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic with “National Get on Board Day” taking place on April 16.

It is a chance for us to recognize our bus drivers and train engineers for the heroes they are as they continue to take us from place to place throughout our community. We have the ability to make a great difference in the lives of our transit workers as they literally lay down their lives to transfer us from place to place. I hope you’ll join us in this celebration of transportation and all who partake thereof.

In addition to acknowledging those who transport us we can celebrate those who use alternative transportation including bicyclists, skate boarders, Segway riders and scooter riders who don’t rely on fossil fuels to propel them through our neighborhoods.

Please remember to say “thank you” to all the Metro employees this coming week and truly get the lead out for transportation.

Erik Petterson

Madison

