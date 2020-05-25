Erik Pettersen: Wisconsin can be carbon-free by 2050

Dear Editor: Madisonians, and Wisconsinites, in general, have the opportunity to take action on climate change with regards to the Columbia coal-fired power plant. Gov. Evers has made it a priority to clean up our energy use by endorsing a complete carbon-free energy sector by the year 2050, while MG&E has pulled for only carbon neutrality by that time. What’s the difference? Well, carbon neutrality means that there would still be carbon emissions — they would simply be offset by planting trees or some other means. A complete carbon-free energy sector means that ALL emissions would be abated — there simply wouldn’t be ANY emissions.

Of course, it’s worth noting that a carbon-free Wisconsin by 2050 is entirely attainable — we would simply need to put more pressure on the public utilities, such as MG&E, Alliant Energy, and Wisconsin Public Service. They need to do the right thing and decommission the Columbia coal-burning plant and replace the loss of energy with solar and wind power. This feat could be accomplished by immediately shutting down the coal plant and partnering with local solar and wind energy companies to mitigate the effects of the loss of power.

Erik Pettersen

Madison

