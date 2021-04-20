Erik Pettersen: Time to dump fossil fuels

Dear Editor: As a resident of Madison and a part of the greater Wisconsin community, I care about our lands, water, air and communities because they are precious resources for all people to enjoy and need to be protected. Wisconsin’s energy landscape has changed dramatically in the last year. Four coal plants were announced for retirement, a host of new clean energy projects were introduced, and Gov. Tony Evers’ Task Force on Climate Change released a report that outlines a path to 100% carbon-free energy.
Recommendation No. 47 calls on the state to avoid all new fossil fuel infrastructure, including Dairyland Power Coop’s proposed Nemadji Trail Energy Center (NTEC) fossil gas plant in Superior and Enbridge’s proposed Line 5 re-route in northern Wisconsin. It is crucial that we do this because fossil fuel consumption contributes to thousands of tons of carbon pollution which seeps into our water sources and pollutes our air. It also influences climate change and the devastating effects of greenhouse gases on the environment as a whole. The more fossil fuels are consumed the more the climate is disrupted. As we inch toward net zero carbon emissions, it is imperative that we follow through on the task force report’s recommendations, and I ask Gov. Evers, our utilities and our legislators to do just that.
Please consider using alternative options for transportation including biking, bussing, walking, skateboarding and electric cars to offset the massive amount of fossil fuels we consume and burn in our quest to get from point A to point B.
Erik Pettersen
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.