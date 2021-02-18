Erik Pettersen: Make Wisconsin a coal-free state

Dear Editor: Wisconsin’s second largest coal-powered energy plant, known as Columbia Power Center, near Portage, is slated to be decommissioned in 2025. This is a welcome event since coal counts for so much of the pollution our state produces in making power for our citizens. Not only is this good for the environment, but the closure will also save close to $250 million in maintenance and upgrade costs. This couldn’t come at a better time since our carbon dioxide emissions are well over the 350 parts per million where scientists believe we cannot sustain them. Currently, the global level of CO2 pollution stands at over 400 ppm.
The Columbia Power Center produces 5,996,766 tons of CO2 per year for 1,118 Megawatts of power, according to the Toll for Coal. Over 1.2 million people live within 12 miles of a Wisconsin coal fired power plant, and this causes devastating health effects on that population. Coal produces 65% of the electricity sector’s CO2 emissions. Additionally, the byproduct of coal burning, known as coal ash, gets placed in reservoirs of up to 1,000 acres where it seeps into groundwater and accounts for vast amounts of pollution of up to 67% of Wisconsin’s drinking water.
The Sierra Club’s goal for ending coal-fired power plants is 2030. This would be a welcome threshold to achieve and would put decommissioning within reach of all our power plants. Please talk to your legislators about closing down the plants and make Wisconsin a coal-free state!
Erik Pettersen
Madison
