Erik Pettersen: Evers should oppose all freeway expansion projects

Dear Editor: The expansion of the I-94 East-West freeway corridor in Milwaukee has been revived and it looks as though Gov. Evers is backing it. This flies in the face of what even Gov. Scott Walker considered to be too expensive and not enough congestion-alleviating for him to approve. We’ve seen in years past how expanding freeways actually contributes to congestion because of induced demand. The proposed expansion would cost over $1 billion and would more than likely end up going over budget like so many of these projects do.
Additionally, safety is a huge factor because as one adds lanes to a freeway, the sheer number of cars and traffic increases, thereby giving way to many more opportunities for crashes. The volume of traffic alone is enough to reconsider the project as it will fully saturate the capacity of the corridor. Increasingly, highways play a role in racial segregation and economic divides. Milwaukee, being one of the most segregated cities in the U.S. can’t afford to have another project which gouges and decimates poor neighborhoods of color.
The transportation sector is now the largest emitter of greenhouse gas, and improving access to clean transportation through transit, bike and pedestrian infrastructure is a much-needed climate solution. Instead of investing in the boondoggle that is the proposed expansion, much needed funds can be diverted to installing more bike lanes and pedestrian walkways to decrease our dependence on cars for our transportation solutions. Many more millennials are favoring mass transit and alternatives to car dominance and culture. Gov. Evers needs to stop throwing Wisconsin citizens under the bus and should come out in opposition to any freeway expansion projects brought before him.
Erik Pettersen
Madison
