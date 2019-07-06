Dear Editor: Just wanted to voice my opinion on your article. First off, thank you for bringing attention to it as a topic. The new B-cycle e-bikes will definitely help the layman understand exactly what a pedalec or pedal assist e-bike is. People get the wrong idea about them. It’s not as easy as bike plus motor equals “motorbike”. Things are rarely that easy to separate. There are these variances that should help to define what the classifications are between the e-bikes.
I ride everyday out to Saris from the east side, which is about nine miles each way. I ride on a 28 mph pedal assist Trek CrossRip+. Do I ride at 28 mph the entire time? No, in fact, I never go beyond “sport” mode because I am more interested in getting more range out of my battery than I am about hitting top speed. It is all about kindness on the path and giving respect to the people around you. I try hard to slow down when approaching people from behind that are going slower as to not blow by them so they get frightened or upset that an e-bike passed them. If the path is crowded, go slow with caution. There are a lot of different types of riders out there and the path is a common place for all to enjoy. If I am really in a hurry, I simply won’t take the path but will take my chances with the bike lane in with traffic. At least in Madison we have that choice for the most part.
I think speed limits on paths especially under the Monona Terrace where its tight and congested are a good idea. Its also good for people to know the rules of the path too, meaning: don’t ride three across, stay to the right of the path to allow people to pass you (no matter how fast you think you are, there could always be someone behind you that would like to pass), if you're going to stop to take a picture or gather your thoughts, step off the path. Signal before you turn off the path with your hand or some way to make sure the others around you know what you’re going to do.
These are the things that all riders should know. So in my opinion, more signs with info like this are good for everyone to know, not just the visitors to our town who don’t know cycle path etiquette.
Erik Eagleman
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.