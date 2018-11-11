Dear Editor: Hats off to Jim Goodman for his op/ed "Now, will you please get over this partisanship?" It couldn't have been said better.
Unfortunately, the chances of the Republicans making any attempt to work together are zip.
Maybe Scott (a life of service to others) will step up and talk to his party members.
They could then work on fair apportionment after 2020, fully register all eligible voters, make voting easier, work to ensure everyone makes a living wage and has access to affordable health care.
And figure out a way to use that $4.1 billion from Foxconn.
Erik C. Larsen
Phillips
