Eric Simpson: Put your faith in America and don't vote for Trump

Dear Editor: Respectfully, I request President Trump’s supporters reconsider their vote. The successful businessman image turns out to be myth. His management prowess exaggerated — bailed out with family money, experienced multiple bankruptcies, and beholden to a foreign bank. His executive skills suspect — extremely high staff turnover rate, several associates criminally charged, and much time spent at pep rallies, watching TV, and on his cell phone. Leadership during the pandemic has been erratic and incompetent, making health, economic and social crises worse.
Tough talk created a mirage of authenticity, but little is genuine about Donald Trump, except his addiction to publicity. The self-promoting showman often traffics in the same arenas as false prophets, conspiracy peddlers and scam artists. Entertainment masquerading as news on cable TV, talk radio and social media delivers the messages. Operating on the premise, you can fool all the people some of the time, many have been duped by this master pretender. Others see what he really is, casting him as a useful idiot or devil to deal with, but ignore when he treads on our Constitution, abandons allies, embraces dictators, and increasingly resembles the monstrous demagogues of the past.
Donald Trump embodies the opposite of everything we were taught at home, school, and church. Despite that, many persist in rationalizing the ends justify the means. Please rethink placing your trust in someone whose face is orange, hair yellow, and calls others “fake.” We need better than a say-anything charlatan. Put your faith in America and our fellow Americans.
Eric Simpson
Racine
