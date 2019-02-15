Dear Editor: My daughters are 8 and 5 and attend our neighborhood MMSD elementary school. I cannot be sure about this, but I believe they have had more school cancellations this year due to snow and cold than I did in my entire time as an MMSD student in the '80s and early '90s.
Aside from being a challenge, as I have to scramble to make up work hours that have been replaced by child-supervision time, the closings have me feeling really down about the state of the world, at a time when there’s no shortage of things to be down about.
I assume the multiple closings these days, versus when I was a child in MMSD, are due to some combination of, at a minimum:
• The city having less money and not being able to plow as well as they used to.
• The city having far more struggling families who are vulnerable in tough weather.
• All of us being barraged with constant drama-spiked news that in turn makes us think that 5 inches of snow is a huge deal, or at least a much bigger deal than we thought it was in 1985.
I would appreciate some good investigative reporting on this by The Cap Times and/or other local media. Hopefully the answers would give me something constructive to chew on and replace the sad ruminations otherwise bouncing around in my head.
Eric Sherman
Madison
