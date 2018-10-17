Dear Editor: The Senate conducted the Brett Kavanaugh hearings like a criminal court case with respect to sexual assault charges rather than as a job interview to determine whether Kavanaugh has the appropriate judicial temperament for the Supreme Court. As such, by limiting the scope of the FBI investigation into Kavanaugh's background, Donald Trump created a sham behind which cowardly Republican senators were pleased to hide. This perversion of justice allowed Republicans to pack yet another cravenly anti-democratic person onto the court.
Given the presence of such justices as Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas, women's issues will likely receive no fair consideration for the foreseeable future. Readers, please let Sen. Ron Johnson know how you feel about this development. Also, make sure you are registered to vote at myvote.wi.gov, then vote Democratic come November.
Eric Matthews
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.