Eric Hansen: Time for We Energies to clean up our air

Dear Editor: Common sense tells us to avoid anything that lowers our immunity during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Coal dust, which can be as small as 2.5 microns, directly impacts our lungs, lowers our immunity and once airborne can travel up to 25 miles.
Gigantic piles of coal near power plants such as We Energy’s Oak Creek facility aren’t the only threat.
Miles long railroad trains of uncovered coal cars are also a major source of coal dust. Studies show that a coal car loses 200 pounds or more of coal in shipment as airborne coal dust leaves the train and spreads across the landscape.
Coal trains passing through Racine and Kenosha on their way to We Energy’s Oak Creek power plant lower air quality in that area. Other coal trains cross the Milwaukee area while traveling to a power plant near Wausau.
Coal threatens not only our health, but its emissions threaten our planet’s health. Clean energy alternatives are now not only viable but cheaper.
We Energy is stonewalling, balking at ending their use of coal before 2050. That is not only unacceptable, it is offensive. Now is the time to insist they clean up their act — and our air.
Eric Hansen
Milwaukee
