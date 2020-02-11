Eric Hansen: Send a valentine to pipeline opponents

Dear Editor: Will Lake Superior and the Upper Great Lakes region continue to be the land of sky blue waters? Or will a vast swath of our pristine waters become a fading memory, soiled by the leaks and spills of a massive network of tar sands crude oil pipelines?
Expanding proposals for more pipeline capacity by Canadian pipeline company Enbridge are astonishing in their sheer scale — and negative impacts for our planet’s climate.
Enbridge wants to double the capacity of its pipeline 3 in Minnesota to 760,000 barrels per day.
That pipeline is a key enabler, a head gate for tar sands crude oil expansion projects in Wisconsin and throughout the region.
Threatened: Lake Superior, the St. Croix, Namekagon, Chippewa, Wisconsin, Fox and Rock Rivers and decades of clean water efforts.
Recently, a member of Minnesota’s Public Utilities Commission, Matt Schuerger, spoke out against the line 3 expansion project.
Take a few minutes to support clean water, common sense and common decency for the Ojibwe tribes whose wild rice beds and treaty rights would be violated by Enbridge’s expansion.
Send Commissioner Schuerger a valentine expressing appreciation for his work.
Be sure to state in either your hard copy, or electronic version: Submission to Dockets PL9/CN-14-916 & PL9/PPL-15-137
Hard copies to:
Mr. Scott Ek
Minnesota Public Utilities Commission
121 7th Place East, Suite 350
St. Paul, MN 55101
Electronic copies to scott.Ek@state.mn.gov
Future generations will thank you.
Eric Hansen
Milwaukee
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.