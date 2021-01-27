Eric Bennett: Pointing fingers doesn't fit calling to love your neighbor

Dear Editor: I'm inspired by the idea of #LoveThyNeighbor (No Exceptions). I would post a sign in the front window of my house. But, I'm concerned by the political intonation in the description I have read that calls out a politician by name. While Trump may have been a harsh character, it does not fit the calling to love your neighbor when fingers are pointed. Convince me, a conservative Catholic, that I should support your movement. I'm hopeful that you can.
Eric Bennett
Portland, Oregon
