Eric Bennett: Pointing fingers doesn't fit calling to love your neighbor

Eric Bennett: Pointing fingers doesn't fit calling to love your neighbor

Dear Editor: I'm inspired by the idea of #LoveThyNeighbor (No Exceptions). I would post a sign in the front window of my house. But, I'm concerned by the political intonation in the description I have read that calls out a politician by name. While Trump may have been a harsh character, it does not fit the calling to love your neighbor when fingers are pointed. Convince me, a conservative Catholic, that I should support your movement. I'm hopeful that you can.

Eric Bennett

Portland, Oregon

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

